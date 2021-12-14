Okene to come alive new year day



For the fourth time in the series of annual merriments and celebrations, families, friends and tourists from far and near will converge on Okene, the capital city of Kogi Central for the next edition of Annual Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day 2022.



Hosted annually on January 01, the event comes alive in one of Nigeria’s newest and serene gardens, Trans Atlantic Centre, a research, recreation and community development centre.



The Funfair holds series of activities including music jamboree, games, dances and performing artistes within and outside the area. Already, such renowned musicians and artistes, Queen Enzy, Swanky Okuku, Ambition S will be performing live during the all-day long activities.



Others artistes expected at the event include Hajjo Okinimo, Zully Sally, MC Mansho and Mexico. Performances in acrobats, drumming, and parents shows are featured.



One of the special takeaways from the annual event is the family and children’s amusement as well as competition that attracts beautiful prizes.



Speaking with the director of the Centre, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, MBA, a seasoned administrator, volunteer and social worker of international repute, he revealed that “the dream is to make Kogi Central a tourist haven in few years to come. But for security challenges, which is gradually being addressed by the state government, there will be nothing to stop the growth and development of the zone in tourism potentials.”



Further he said, the Funfair is to support several other tourism development such as the annual Ebira Carnival Parade, Ohueje Ohinoyi (King’s Palace) initiatives that have sustained the tempo over the years. Ebira nation is rich in culture, tradition and located in the Centre of Nigeria to bring people from all walks of life and rejoice annually.

