Okene Explosion: PDP lauds DSS on arrest of Masterminds

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the Department of State Security Service (DSS) on the prompt investigation and arrest of masterminds of Dec. 29, 2022 Okene explosion.

Mr Yomi Awoniyi, PCC Director-General, who gave the commendation in a statement on Friday in Lokoja, said the efforts were prompt and encouraging security-wise.

“The Kogi PDP, PCC in strong term, congratulates the officers and men of the DSS for their remarkably prompt arrest of the mastermind of the bomb blast which occurred on Dec 29, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi.

“That sad incident, which occurred just before the arrival of the President to commission some legacy projects of Gov. Yahaya Bello, was wicked and very unfortunate.

“This DSS breakthrough is in tandem with PDP’s earlier call on the service to work in synergy with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in leaving no stone unturned at unravelling the mystery behind the Okene bomb blast.

“Indeed, the prompt investigations and arrest have put paid to the earlier assertion by the Kogi Security Adviser to the Governor, that the bomb blast was attributable to ‘disgruntled politicians who were enemies of progress in the state’, he said.

Awoniyi said the arrested mastermind, one Abdulmumin Ibrahim-Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and his associate, one Saidu Suleiman, “are said to be members of the high command of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)”.

It’s “a group that is not believed to be affiliated with any politician in Kogi State.

“We are so glad to note that the DSS has also assured the public of its determination to work assiduously with stakeholders to tackle the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality, including threats to national security’’, the PCC DG said.

He said that as good citizens, members of the PDP would continue to support the law enforcement agencies to achieve peace in Kogi.

He, therefore, urged the DSS and the Police not to relent in their efforts to ensure that Kogi remained safe.

“As the February elections are fast approaching, it is worth mentioning that opposition politicians should not be harassed, victimised or arrested on trumped-up charges, simply to take them out of circulation or suffer worse fate.’’ (NAN)