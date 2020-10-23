Okei-Odumakin urges govt. to address citizens’ grievances

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise and Centre for Change, on Friday urged all tiers of government to urgently implement policies that would address the grievances of citizens.

Okei-Odumakin, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Lagos, said that there was so much pent up anger in the land as a result of deprivations and poverty.

“It is time to now address such frustration and hopelessness that has made decent living impossible for millions of our people.

“Staggering youth unemployment and high cost of living needs to be addressed,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin said the high-handedness in dealings with citizens must become a thing of the past to regain the confidence of the people.

Okei-Odumakin, therefore, urged the government to start making efforts to win back the hearts of the citizens.

She said Nigerians were good people who would positively respond if they see the government making efforts in the right direction.

She noted that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to relax the curfew was understandable as Lagos was the commercial nerve centre of the country.

“The horrendous damage done to businesses and infrastructure also has to be taken account of by those concerned and a way forward plotted.

“A state yet to recover fully from months of COVID-19 lockdown cannot endure another long lockdown without harsh economic consequences.

“It is important that normalcy return as soon as possible while government brazes up to do the needful in terms of responding to the root causes of the crisis.

“We are saddened by the lives of patriotic youths lost and the quantum of destruction witnessed,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin also said that her organisation commiserates with those who lost their lives and prayed the good Lord to heal the land. (NAN)