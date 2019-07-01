Okei-Odumakin seeks 35% women representation in Buhari’s cabinet

#TrackNigeria The President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure 35 per cent women representation in his next cabinet.

Making the appeal in an interview in Lagos, Okei-Odumakin said that the composition of the 9th Assembly showed that women were unjustly treated by political parties in their choice of candidates.

“Like we have always demanded, Nigerian women must be considered for at least 35 per cent representation in government.

“If we look at the present composition of the National Assembly, you will realise that the women folk have been unjustly treated from the choice of candidates by political parties.

“Subsequently, election of leaders of both chambers of the assembly did not reflect any form of women representation; therefore, President Muhammadu Buhari should consider bringing, as much as possible, competent women to occupy key positions in government as he forms his next cabinet,” she said.

The rights campaigner said that it would be commendable to have more women in the forefront of politics and governance.

According to her, women are change agents and will help to drivesustainable socio-economic development. (NAN)

