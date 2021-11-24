Okei-Odumakin mourns human rights activist, Tony Uranta

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, a rights campaigner, has described the  passing of prominent rights activist Mr Tony Uranta, as saddening.

Okei-Odumakin, also the President of Women Arise, made this known in a condolence message in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uranta, 57, died afternoon at the University of Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“We are so sad to of the passing-on of our comrade, Tony Uranta.

“It was unbelievable until we heard from his wife, Baarong . Now, we are reconciled with this huge loss.

“Our fervent plea and prayer was full recovery, but Heavens decreed otherwise and we bow in gratitude,” she said.

Okei- who described the deceased as  being forthright,  said his fortitude and the fire which accompanied his resolve would surely be missed.

She prayed Almighty God to uphold his devoted wife, Baarong and grant his family succor.

“May Tony finally find peace,” she prayed.

NAN reports that Uranta, a Niger Delta chieftain,  was a of the Federal Government’s Technical on Niger Delta; Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Executive Secretary, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy  (UNDEDSS),  Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Summit Group others. (NAN)

