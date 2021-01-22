Okei-Odumakin advises lawmakers on initiating impactful, positive bills

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, has advised lawmakers to initiate bills that would impact positively on the lives of the ordinary Nigerian.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, Okei-Odumakin said that lawmaking should be a business that puts the people at the forefront of every legislation.

She noted that lawmakers were elected as the primary representatives of various constituents that makes up the country.

“Rather than positioning itself as an appendage of the executive arm, as it currently looks, our legislators must rise and initiate laws that will impact positively on the average Nigerian.

“By so doing, the country and the institution of our democracy will be strengthened,” Okei-Odumakin said. (NAN)