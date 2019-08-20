Okechukwu describes assault on Ekweremadu as ‘paradox of a conman’

#TrackNigeria Mr Osita Okechukwu, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), says the assault by the Indegenious Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu over the weekend, is more like a ‘paradox of a conman’.

Answering question by newsmen in Enugu on Monday, Mr Okechukwu, “Whereas I join thousands of patriots in condemning the assault of my brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; however it seems more or less like the paradox of a conman.”

Further asked why he described the paradox of a conman, Mr Okechukwu said, “A careful perusal of the comments from the viral video gazetted angry young men, many of who could have remained in Nigeria, if Senator Ekweremadu had prudently executed his constituency projects. For instance, where are the Youth Vocational Centers he presided over?”

“Some of the attackers maybe aware of the humongous properties Senator Ekweremadu is alleged to own both at home and abroad. Properties which case is still subsisting with anti-graft agencies. This is enough to incite any discernible group. The world is now a global village. Methinks they’re not happy of their forced exit from Nigeria.”

On how problems like this could be assuaged, the DG answered,

“Sincerely speaking, our youths should join the agrarian revolution initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari via the Central Bank of Nigeria, instead of porting Nigeria. Back to land is the answer, especially now that the National Economic Council has proposed the National Livestock Transformation Plan, to curb the Herdsmen menace on farmlands.”