Oke-ero Federal Constituency: Supreme Court affirms Tunji Olawuyi as APC candidate

By Ebere Agozie

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Mr Oluwasegun Adebayo, challenging the candidacy of Mr Tunji Olawuyi, as the authentic representative of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

A five man panel of justices led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, however, affirmed the candidacy of Olawuyi who is currently representing the constituency.

Kekere-Ekun, dismissed the appeal for having filled out of time and therefore is statue barred.

Adebayo who had challenged the candidacy of Olawuyi was seeking to be recognisedd as the dully elected candidate of the party.

Mr Adebayo Afeez, Counsel to the defendant, who spoke after the case said the appeal was defect in the originating summon and subsequently dismissed.

He said that the name of Olawuyi on the INEC list remains the recognised candidate by the party.

In his reaction, Olawuyi described the rulling as a no victor, no vanquish, while commending the Governor of Kwara State, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and leadership of his party in the state.

He commended the doggedness of Adebayo, describing him as a fighter and a warrior, while urging him to bury the hatchet and join hands with the party to victory in the Feb. 25 General Elections.

Olawuyi thanked all the party stakeholders across the constituency and the state at large as well as his supporters, while expressing confidence in the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections. (NAN)