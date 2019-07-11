Okala congratulates Super Eagles for superlative performance against against Bafana Bafana

Emmanuel Okala, a former Green Eagles Goalkeeper, has congratulated the Super Eagles for superlative performance against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Cairo, Egypt.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Super Eagles defender, William Ekong’s, late goal at the 88th minute ensured that the Super Eagles advanced to the 2019 AFCON semi-finals with a 2 – 1 win over Bafana Bafana.

Earlier, Samuel Chukwueze had opened scoring for Super Eagles in the 27th minute, while Bongani Zungu of Bafana Bafana drew level in the 71st minute.

Okala told NAN shortly after the match in Enugu that he was proud of the comeback and improvement of the Super Eagles team after each consecutive match.

He also hailed the handlers of the Eagles for “making “right starting selections and substitutions’’ in the just-concluded quarter-final match.

“”Congratulations to the Super Eagles and millions of Nigerians. I am a very happy man today.

“”I also know that millions of Nigerians are so happy as well.

“”The Eagles made our day brighter with the outcome of the result of the match in Cairo,’’ he said.

Okala, a member of the 1980 AFCON Cup winning squad, urged the Super Eagles to go all out to win the tournament and bring the trophy home by winning their two remaining matches.

“Nigerians back home are fully behind the Super Eagles and we are not only wishing them the best but we are seriously praying for their success in Egypt,’’ he added. (NAN)

