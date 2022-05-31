‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

TheLagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) says it has deployed more boats for operations ahead of the June 1 proposed ban on commercial motorcyclists, popular known as ‘Okada’, in some parts of the state.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs, LAGFERRY, Mr Akeem Odusina, on Tuesday in Lagos.Odusina said the firm had also increased its daily operational trips at terminals/jetties located within the affected areas..According to him, some of the terminals/jetties, include: Badore Terminal, Ajah; Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu; Five Cowries Terminal, Ikoyi; CMS/Victoria Island Terminal, Liverpool Terminal, Apapa and Ilaje Bariga Terminal in Bariga.

He said that travelling by water was 100 per cent traffic-free, adding that ”there were first-mile, last-mile buses available at the Terminal/Jetty Parks to take passengers to their final destination.”While assuring the commuting public of safe, fast, reliable and convenient experience on the waterways ,the LAGFERRY spokesperson said that the terminals had secured ample car park spaces.“LAGFERRY boats are state-of- the-art built, equipped with modern technology like free Wi-fi, onboard entertainment and they are monitored in real time to ensure passengers safety.” All Passengers on all trips have insurance covers provided by a consortium of reputable Insurance Companies led by the Lagos State Assurance Company Ltd.”The agency adheres strictly to all safety regulations, including compulsory wearing of life jackets and operating within regulated hours.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Government had announced a ban on commercial motorcycle operations in some local governments and local council development areas effective June 1.”

They are : Yaba, Coker-Aguda, Itire-Ikate, Apapa-Iganmu, Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Lagos Island West, Eti-Osa East, Eti-Osa West, Iru-Victoria Island and Ikoyi-Obalende. (NAN)

