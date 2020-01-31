Ojukwu varsity teaching hospital records lassa fever case

The management of the Chukwuemeka Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka, says the institution has recorded one case of lassa fever.



In a statement issued on Friday in Awka, the management stated that the patient was brought to the hospital from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Medical Centre.



The statement, which was signed by Dr Ifeanyichukwu Ezebialu, the Acting Chairman of Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), further stated that specimen was taken to Irruah in Edo, where it was confirmed to be a case of lassa fever.



“On behalf of the hospital management, I wish to inform the entire hospital community that COOUTH received a suspected case of lassa fever from Unizik medical centre.



“The specimen was collected and sent to Irruah, Edo for confirmation, the result eventually came out and was positive,” it stated.

Ezebialu, who signed the statement for Dr Basil Nwankwo, the Chief Medical Director of COOUTH, stated that the patient had been moved to specialist hospital in Abakiliki, Ebonyi, for treatment.



He said that necessary measures had been taken to decontaminate the hospital, especially the ward where the patient was nursed.

He said that there was no danger and urged the hospital’s personnel to go about their normal duties without fear.



According to him, the management most gratefully appreciate all the staff involved in the management of the patient.

He stated that “they displayed commendable concept of the universal precaution.”



He however warned them to remain “vigilant and apply universal precautions.”



He stated that the institution would organise a sensitisation programme on the scourge next week, in conjunction with the state Ministry of Health. (NAN)