Ojo-Lanre says Minister of Tourism needs wide interface to enrich sector

Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, a Tourism Ambassador, says the Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, needs to interface with experienced professionals and seasoned practitioners in order to further enrich the sector.

Ojo-Lanre disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 4th Journalists’ Hangout held at the NUJ Press Centre in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said the new minister must realise that tourism is currently at zero level in the country.

Ojo-Lanre, one of the foremost advocates for the creation of a stand-alone Ministry of Tourism in Nigeria, said he was optimistic the minister would make significant improvements.

”The minister will do this by propelling the sector to a revenue-generating port for the government.

“So, the minister has to be proactive from the beginning by tying her wrapper firmly as the task ahead is tough, rough and harsh, but not insurmountable.”

He counseled Ade-John to surround herself with competent, experienced and professional tourism pundits who understand the nitty-gritty of the tourism potentialities of Nigeria.

Ojo-Lanre pointed out that it was an honour that President Bola Tinubu heeded calls by those who know so much about the sector.

“The onus now lies on the minister to plant the ministry on a solid background and foundation to justify the vision of the creator and mission of the sector.“

He said the minister must commence her duty by recognising the fact that tourism is private sector-driven.

“Hence, she must be ready to collaborate and form a positive and productive synergy with members of the tourism private sector, who have been stoking the embers in Nigeria for many years.

“The minister must adopt a multi-vocal approach to tourism development via legal framework, policy direction and private sector collaborations.

“She should make her policy thrust known to the sectoral players, ask for inputs and carry them along from the commencement of her service as all hands must be on deck to build the tourism sector of this country to an enviable position on global tourism space within shortest possible time,” Ojo-Lanre said.

The Tourism Ambassador however lamented that the sector has suffered intolerable neglect in the past.

He emphasised the need for the minister to identify Entry Point Projects, bring to life a workable and highly domesticated and truly Nigerian Tourism National Development Plan and National Tourism Policy.

“All these must be on ground for tourism to grow since we cannot build something on nothing.”

Ojo-Lanre listed some tasks ahead of the minister with which to hit the ground running, such as developing a comprehensive tourism policy and strategy for Nigeria.

“These should also involve identifying potential tourism products and destinations, setting goals and targets, and formulating plans to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

“The minister needs to prioritise improving tourism infrastructure, including transportation networks, accommodation facilities, recreational facilities, and tourist attractions.

”These will enhance infrastructure that will make Nigeria more accessible and appealing to domestic and international tourists.”

Ojo-Lanre also said there was the need to develop effective marketing and promotional campaigns to raise awareness of Nigeria as a tourist destination.

He said this would involve leveraging various channels, such as digital marketing, social media, travel trade shows, and partnerships with international tourism organisations.

“There is also the need to actively engage with the private sector to attract investments in tourism infrastructure and services.

”This must involve providing incentives, streamlining regulations, and fostering public-private partnerships to encourage tourism-related investments.

“We must also focus on building the capacity of the tourism workforce by providing training and education programmes, to ensure that the industry has a skilled workforce capable of delivering high-quality services to tourists.

“The minister should prioritise sustainable tourism practices to minimise negative impacts on the environment, culture, and local communities.

“This could involve developing guidelines and regulations for responsible tourism, promoting community-based tourism initiatives, and encouraging eco-friendly practices among tourism businesses.

“The minister should establish effective collaboration and partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including tourism associations, local communities, regional authorities, and international organisations.

“Therefore, engaging with stakeholders will help ensure a coordinated and inclusive approach to tourism development,” Ojo-Lanre said.(NAN)

