Oji-River people pass vote-of-confidence on Ugwuanyi

April 24, 2021



The people Oji- in have passed a vote--confidence on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership resourcefulness in the entire .

This was contained in a communiqué made available to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday at the end an extra-ordinary ’ meeting held on April 23 in the council area.

It noted that the people, especially the and community leaders Oji- Local Government Area (LGA), are standing behind Ugwuanyi’s leadership style that had engendered peace and development in the state.

The communiqué also said that the people resolved in the meeting to support whoever Ugwuanyi wishes to support, not minding where the person comes from during the 2023 polls.

The statement reads: “That the good people and leaders of Oji- LGA passed a vote-of-confidence on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, locally known as Nwannedinamba I of Oji- for his leadership ingenuity.

“That the of Oji-River have agreed to hands together to ensure that Oji-River Local Government Area is peaceful and secured in line with the peace mandate of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration.

“That the passed a vote-of-confidence on the Chairman of the Council, Chief Frank Udemezue, the Honourable representing Oji-River in the , Chief Jeff Mbah, and the Commissioner for Youths and , Mr Manfred Nzekwe.

“The same support goes to other appointees from Oji-River working with Gov. Ugwuanyi.

“That the stakeholders and the good people of Oji-River affirm Gov. Ugwuanyi, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, as the leader of our great party, the Peoples Party (PDP).

It said that the meeting ended with chants of solidarity for the prevailing peace in the state and Oji-River as well as praise songs for “Enugu State being in the Hands of God’’.

Notable leaders in attendance included: . Hyde Onuaguluchi, Dr. Anayo Ọnwụegbu, Dr. Eric Oluedo, Chief Gab Onuzulike, Council Chairman Frank Udemezue and representing Oji-River Constituency in Enugu State , Chief Jeff Mbah.

Others are: Commissioner of Youths and , Mr Manfred Nzekwe; state’s PDP Secretary, Chief Cletus Akalusi; former Leader of Enugu State , Chief Johnny Obidimma, and other former members, former council chairmen, and former commissioners, among others.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Chief Udemezue, Chief Jeff Mbah, Mr Manfred Nzekwe, Dame Ugochi Madueke, Executive Chairman, Nike Lake Resort, and Mr Ilogebe Chidi, Special Adviser on Students Affairs to Gov. Ugwuanyi. (NAN)

