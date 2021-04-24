The people of Oji-River in Enugu State have passed a vote-of-confidence on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership resourcefulness in the entire Enugu State.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday at the end of an extra-ordinary stakeholders’ meeting held on April 23 in the council area.

It noted that the people, especially the political and community leaders of Oji-River Local Government Area (LGA), are standing behind Ugwuanyi’s leadership style that had engendered peace and development in the state.

The communiqué also said that the people resolved in the meeting to support whoever Ugwuanyi wishes to support, not minding where the person comes from during the 2023 polls.

The statement reads: “That the good people and leaders of Oji-River LGA passed a vote-of-confidence on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, locally known as Nwannedinamba I of Oji-River for his leadership ingenuity.

“That the stakeholders of Oji-River have agreed to join hands together to ensure that Oji-River Local Government Area is peaceful and secured in line with the peace mandate of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration.

“That the stakeholders passed a vote-of-confidence on the Chairman of the Council, Chief Frank Udemezue, the Honourable member representing Oji-River in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Jeff Mbah, and the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Manfred Nzekwe.

“The same support goes to other political appointees from Oji-River working with Gov. Ugwuanyi.

“That the stakeholders and the good people of Oji-River affirm Gov. Ugwuanyi, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, as the leader of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It said that the meeting ended with chants of solidarity for the prevailing peace in the state and Oji-River as well as praise songs for “Enugu State being in the Hands of God’’.

Notable leaders in attendance included: Sen. Hyde Onuaguluchi, Dr. Anayo Ọnwụegbu, Dr. Eric Oluedo, Chief Gab Onuzulike, Council Chairman Frank Udemezue and member representing Oji-River Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Jeff Mbah.

Others are: Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mr Manfred Nzekwe; state’s PDP Secretary, Chief Cletus Akalusi; former Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Johnny Obidimma, and other former house of assembly members, former council chairmen, and former commissioners, among others.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Chief Udemezue, Chief Jeff Mbah, Mr Manfred Nzekwe, Dame Ugochi Madueke, Executive Chairman, Nike Lake Resort, and Mr Ilogebe Chidi, Special Adviser on Students Affairs to Gov. Ugwuanyi. (NAN)

