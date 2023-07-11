Oil theft: Security operatives set  impounded vessel ablaze in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The TANTITA Security Services Limited and the the Joint Task Force (JTF), on Tuesday set ablaze MT TURA 11 vessel with 150,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vessel was arrested on Saturday while siphoning crude oil from a platform jacket on the Escravos River, off Ondo State.

NAN also reports that the 500 metric tons capacity vessel had 12 crew on board.

The vessel was set ablaze at the Bennett Island, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

Addressing newsmen, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director, Technical and Operations of TANTITA, said that the decision to destroy the vessel would served as deterrent to oil thieves, sponsors and their international partners.

He warned investors who indulged in the illicit business of oil theft to desist or prepare to lose their assets

Enisuoh said that the security outfit in collaboration with the Nigeria security agencies, would make the perpetrators uncomfortable with the illegal trade.

“The whole idea of destroying the vessel is to send a message to investors in the waterways who indulged in oil theft to be prepared to lose their assets.

“It is not going to be business as usual. It doesn’t end here, government is doing everything possible to ensure that this illegality is stopped,”he said.

The officials of the Operation DELTA SAFE led by its Commandant, Vice Adm. Eugenio Ferreira were in attendance to witness the destruction of the vessel. (NAN)

