Oil theft: Navy hands over Barge, TUG to EFCC in Delta 

By Edeki Igafe

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA has handed over the impounded TUG MV STEPH 1 and Barge SIMI to the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The arrested vessels, laden with product suspected to be stolen Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), were handed over to the anti-graft agency on Wednesday at the NNS DELTA Jetty.

Cdr. Samuel Musa, the Base Operations Officer (BOO) of NNS DELTA released the vessels to the EFCC on behalf of the Commander, NNS DELTA, Commodore Chindo Yahaya.

Addressing newsmen, Yahaya said that Barge SIMI was impounded with about 120,000 litres of product suspected to be AGO at Workson Jetty, Edjeba, on the NPA Expressway in Warri South.

He said that TUG MV STEPH 1 was arrested at KFT Yard, Edjeba on the NPA Expressway while discharging suspected AGO into some rubber tanks.

The commander said that the two vessels were arrested on July 6.

“On July 6, 2023, NNS DELTA arrested Barge SIMI, laden with about 120,000 litres of product suspected to be AGO at Workson Jetty, Edjeba on the NPA Expressway.

“The barge was without necessary documentations and approvals.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the product is an accumulation of Remnants On Board (ROB) from various vessels.

“Accordingly, Barge SIMI is hereby handed over to the EFCC for detailed investigation and further necessary action.

“Similarly, On July 6, 2023, NNS DELTA also arrested TUG MV STEPH I at KFT Yard, Edjeba on the NPA Expressway in Warri,” he said.

Yahaya said that TUG MV STEPH 1 was caught discharging product without necessary documentations, and approvals adding that it was consequently detained and taken to NNS DELTA.

“Accordingly, TUG MV STEPH 1 is hereby handed over to the EFCC for detailed investigation and further necessary action,” he said.

Yahaya said that the NNS DELTA was poised to rid-off its area of illegal activities or operations.

He warned those who indulged in such illegalities to desist forthwith.

Mr Gomina Suru, Assistant Cdr. EFCC Two, Benin Zonal Command led officials of the anti-graft agency to receive the vessels on behalf of the Commission.

“I am directed by the EFCC Two, Benin Zonal Command to take over the TUG and Barge from the NNS DELTA for the furtherance of investigation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) were on ground to collect samples of the product. (NAN)

