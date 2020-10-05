Oil Theft: Navy hands over 22 suspects, two vessels to EFCC

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, October 2, 2020, took over a vessel, MV Poseidon alongside 10 crew members, after they were arrested on July 20, 2020 by the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, for investigation and prosecution.

The suspects are: Umoh Samuel, Abonida Seaman, Ogidigbo Kelly, Ajemfuja Lucky, Gbatemiro Abel, Leke Christian, John Ally, Etem Anthony, Adegoke Adeoye and Arikaibi.

At the time of arrest, the vessel was laden with 130 metric tons of substance suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil, AGO.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also taken over another vessel, MV Mother Comfort with its 12 crew members for investigation and prosecution, after they were arrested by the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft on July 24, 2020.

The suspects are: Femi James Adiniyi, Ekene Okendu, Alum Julius, Napolion Dele, Awa Smart, Akorede Stephen, Stanley Neele, Odenike Rasaq, Agbanoma John, Aderemi Akinade, Okengwu Azu and Ojajuni Adebowale.

The MV Mother Comfort, at the time of arrest, was laden with 237 metric tons of AGO.

The vessels alongside the suspected oil thieves will soon be charged to court for alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products.