Oil theft: Navy destroys 3 illegal refining sites in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy says it has deactivated three illegal refining sites in Delta.

Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu, the Commanding Officer of the FOB Escravos, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Warri, Delta.

Okoloagu said that the illegal refining sites were deactivated on Monday by the personnel of the Base following credible information.

He said that the sites were located at the coastal community of Oteghele in Obodo Omadino in Warri South- West Local Government.

The navy captain said that the illegal refining sites were allegedly laden with about 2,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,200 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO).

Okoloagu added that the products were contained in two ovens, 10 dug-out pits, two drums and 26 polythene sacks.

“In the quest to sustain the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other acts of economic sabotage, personnel of the FOB Escravos has deactivated three illegal refining sites.

“The illegal sites were deactivated on Monday at Oteghele in Obodo Omadino Community following credible information.

“The operation is in line with the efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil production,” he said.

Okoloagu further said that the successful operation was in support of the ongoing Operation DELTA SANITY II, which according to him, is based on “credible intelligence”.

He said that the operation further highlighted the commitment of the Base to achieving the dictates of the strategic directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm Emmanuel Ogalla.

According to Okoloagu, the strategic directives of the CNS is focused on rooting out all forms of illegalities within the maritime environment.

He, however, warned criminals to desist from sabotaging the nation’s economic assets, adding that anyone caught would be dealt with accordingly. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)