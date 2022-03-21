Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

By Yahaya Isah

The Nigerian Navy has arrested a vessel named ”Motor Tanker Harbor Spirit” and 13 Nigerians on board conveying a fortified and auctioned crude oil from MV KOME XVIII with a forged document..

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan in Abuja.

Ayo-Vaughan said that both the vessel and the suspects have been handed over to the Forward Operating Base Bonny for further investigation.”The vessel has been subsequently boarded by the NN and her 13 crew men, all Nigerians, have been arrested and handed over to the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny, for further investigation and possible handover for prosecution.“

The arrest came barely two days after the arrest of MT QUEEN OF PEACE for unauthorised possession of petroleum product without valid documents.“It is indicative of the resolve of the NN to rid Nigeria’s maritime environment of all infractions and illegalities for legitimate maritime activities to strive towards the economic growth of Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Navy launched Operation ”Obangame Express”, consisting of multi-national maritime exercise in West Africa with 32 other countries participating in their respective maritime area.

NAN also reports that the exercise is to avail the participating countries the opportunity to showcase how they have been able to manage their respective maritime environment against illegal activities. (NAN)

