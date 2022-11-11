Oil Theft: Lee Engineering Boss Urges FG, Multinationals Collaboration

Lee Engineering and Construction Company Ltd. has called for collaboration between the Federal Government and multinationals to protect the country’s oil pipelines from thieves.

Dr Leemon Ikpea, the company’s Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, made this known at a news briefing on Friday in Abuja, to mark 31 year anniversary of the establishment of Lee Engineering and Construction Company.

“Time has come for us to create a pool of funds to further tackle insecurity,” he said.

He decried the security situation in the country and appealed to big organisations to support the government to improve security.

Ikpea said ensuring security along our pipelines was necessary as 80 per cent of the national economy was driven by the oil and gas sector.

“We can have security fund that can be in a pool in a certain bank and if there is any flashy area, the fund can be used.

“The fund can as well be used on road construction and rehabilitation.

“Security issues should not be left for government alone to tackle, rather it should be a collective effort in terms of funding and information, among others,” he said.

Ikpea noted that the country had recorded an improvement in crude oil production following government’s special intervention and attention to security.

He, however, lauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd on its recent discovery of illegal pipelines due to heightened security.

On corporate social responsibility, he said the company established a foundation in 2012 to carter for widows, elderly and sick people.

Ikpea noted that the foundation had trained about 40 doctors working in different countries with over 189 graduates of Civil and Mechanical Engineer.

He disclosed that the company would also diversify intoaviation, production, exploration travels and tours, among others in the nearest future.

Lee Engineering Group is a high level indigenous service provider in the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Operation and Maintenance (EPCOM) with over 30 years experience in the oil, gas and power sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company was among the recipients of the National Merit Award by President Muhammadu Buhari.

