Oil theft: Group lauds military’s onslaught against oil thieves

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has hailed the military for the successes being recorded in the ongoing operations across the country, especially against oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

This is contained in a statement by the Convener of UAG, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion, on Sunday in Abuja.

Aigbedion said the troops, according to the report of their operations in January, denied the oil thieves of an estimated N2.82 billion loot.

He said the military’s onslaught against oil thieves was a big boost to the economic recovery plans of the present administration.

The group expressed confidence that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria would overcome the economic saboteurs and other security challenges.

Aigbedion hailed the directive by President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of a military base in Bokkos, Plateau, and redeployment of more troops to Ekiti State.

According to him, the Defence Headquarters recently disclosed that troops neutralised 266 terrorists, arrested 463 violent extremists and rescued 116 kidnapped hostages in the month of January.

“Meanwhile, we are glad with the approval given by President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of a Military Barracks to be located in Miller Farm (Gada Biyu), Mbar District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

“The deployment of a detachment of military personnel to Ekiti state to combat the activities of kidnappers, bandits and other criminals is a welcome development.

“This deployment will flush out criminals from their hideouts in the forest reserves across the borders of Kogi, Kwara, Osun and Ondo states.

“We urge Nigerians to support the good work and sacrifices of troops under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, for us to get out of these security challenges.

“We also use this opportunity to speak to the mind of terrorists, bandits and other criminals – the military will come for you. This is time to repent and turn a new leaf.” (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje