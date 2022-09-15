Oil theft: Ex-ANAN president calls for more collaboration between security agencies

By Ige Adekunle

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), has called for more collaboration between security agencies to curb oil theft in the country.

Nzekwe made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

He said that there was a need for security agencies to freely share vital information to help check incessant cases of oil theft in the country.

“The nation’s security agencies such as the Army, Navy and Police, should be able to share information that will assist end illegal bunkering and other oil theft cases, in the Niger Delta,” he said.

Nzekwe emphasised on the need for the Federal Government to further increase surveillance in order to increase daily production of oil in the country.

“These miscreants engaging in oil theft do not mean well for the country because it is adversely affecting the nation’s revenue base,” he said.

He commended the Federal Government for granting the ex-militant, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, a contract of over N4 billion to check illegal refining and bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

He said that the decision was the right step in the right direction to fight oil theft in the country.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission said that, Crude oil production in Nigeria dropped again in August, crashing below one million barrels per day to 972,394 bpd, the lowest recorded in years.(NAN)

