Oil Spills: Reps demand environmental justice, welfare of host communities

The House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has demanded that companies and regulatory authorities ensure that justice is served to host communities that have suffered oil spills in the .

The Committee in a statement by Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, Chairman, the Committee assured that the legislature will spare any effort justice and restoration of livelihoods for communities that have suffered oil spills and other forms of negative impact from petroleum exploration and activities.

The Committee made this against the background of recent reported oil spills in parts of the Niger Delta Region, including Nembe in Bayelsa State and Gbaramatu in Delta State, among others.

The Committee expressed dismay “grave distortions and desecration of the environment as well as the grievous discomfort, dislocation and despair the spills have effected in the lives and living of citizens and residents of the affected communities.”

The statement said further: “Being fully aware of its mandate seized upon it Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, which includes to cater to the “ and protection of rights of oil mineral producing communities,” the Committee on Host Communities has activated to intervene on the issue of oil spills that justice is only done but seen to have been done.

“In this regard, the Committee is only concerned about the urgent imperative for adequate compensation and remediation but importantly about ameliorating the longer term effects of the spills on inhabitants, including the unborn while guaranteeing livelihoods for those affected at the instant moment. 

“The Committee is deeply concerned about reports of denials and counter-denials by companies, communities and regulatory agencies of government and the consequent import of lack of accountability and transparency in the management of oil spills which invariably leave communities short-changed if not completely denied of compensation, remediation and of continued livelihoods.

“The Committee however appeals to affected communities to keep calm and identify with all legal and meaningful interventions by relevant stakeholders to address the clearly unacceptable situation occasioned spills; and that it will certainly do all within its powers to cause positive and sustainable change in the narrative.”

