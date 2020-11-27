Oil Spill: Supreme Court dismisses Shell’s application to review appeal against N17bn  judgment 

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by Company, asking it to review its judgment of Jan. 11, 2019 that ordered to pay N17 billion to Ogoni communities in Rivers.

The communities were affected by an oil caused by the oil company in 1970.

 

 

 

A five- panel of justices dismissed the application on the grounds that it had no merit since the court had taken a decision on the appeal and the court could not reverse itself.

The judgment prepared by Justice  Centus Nweze and  read by Justice Chukwudumebi Oseji on Friday , held that the the application had no merit.

The Supreme Court had issued the N17 billion order in favour of Ejama-Ebubu in Tai Eleme Area of Rivers.

Counsel to the communities, Mr Lucius Nwosu told newsmen that the judgment sum, with interest accrued over the past 31 years was about N182 billion.

 

 

 

Nwosu had in September, at the hearing of the application, prayed  the apex court to not only dismiss the application, but to also punish  all the senior lawyers in ’s legal team for the filing the judgment review application.

Nwosu said that the application was an attempt to ridicule the integrity and finality of the decisions of the apex court.

He further  argued that the appeal by Shell, which was filed seven the initial appeal  was dismissed, was a calculated attempt to move the Supreme Court to sit on appeal over its final judgement.

Nwosu also told the apex court that the same Shell that was reluctant to pay damages to Nigerian of its oil spillage had in similar situations paid over 206 million dollars to in Mexico.

He said the previous litigation lasted over 30 years before the N17billion damages was awarded against Shell by the Court of Appeal.

 

 

 

 

One of the parties in the suit, a leader, King George Osaro told newsmen that people of his were with joy that the matter would finally be put to rest.

“We are really by the decision of the Supreme Court today because this will bring this Shell drama to an end.

“We feel vindicated from all the suffering the company has put us through. We advice Shell to retrace it’s steps and do what is right.”

 

 

 

Reacting to the judgment, Shell said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline; “This  was caused by third parties during the Nigerian Civil War, a challenging period which resulted in significant damage to infrastructure in the region. While does not accept responsibility for these spills, the affected sites in the Ebubu were fully remediated.

“The claimants have – at their own in court – materially miscalculated and overstated the value of the award previously sought in this case. The ruling of the Supreme Court did not decide liability or the size of the award, which remain in dispute in other ongoing court proceedings. It is our position that any attempt to enforce payment should not be permitted. It is regrettable that the legal process in this case has focused for so long on procedural issues and not the merits of the case. We have always maintained that to defend this case based on the available facts.” ( With reports by NAN)

