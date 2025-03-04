Oil spill: Obololi community decries neglect, pollution of Nun River in Bayelsa

The Obololi community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa has reported that no relief has reached them following the Feb. 16 oil leak, which discharged crude and polluted

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Obololi community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa has reported that no relief has reached them following the Feb. 16 oil leak, which discharged crude and polluted the River Nun.

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) traced the spill to a 16-inch Nun River-Kolo Creek underwater pipeline operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

However, the Chairman of Obololi Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr Goodnews Okoi, confirmed the no response report in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

He noted that the riverine community, located along the banks of the river nun, is facing severe water scarcity amid a cholera outbreak across Bayelsa.

Lamenting the pollution of the river, which previously served as the community’s primary source of drinking and domestic water, Okoi said residents were now forced to rely on sachet water at exorbitant prices.

“We feel abandoned, this oil spillage has adversely impacted the entire community. We have suspended our fishing vocation as our farmlands and creeks are also not spared.

“The cost of water had gone up by approximately 100 per cent; we pay as much as N50 for a sachet of water and we buy a bag for N800, the hardship is so much given the general economic hardship.

“Sadly, the operator of the facility has not shown any concern on the sufferings caused by the spill.

“In fact what the officials of SPDC tell us is that unless the Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) concludes on equipment failure, SPDC will not act.

“Also, we have been expecting relief from the state government following the visit of Bayelsa Commissioner for Environment.

“The local government Chairman , Target Segibo offered to rehabilitate an existing borehole. They started repairs but the submersible pump failed and they are yet to procure any replacement,” Okoi said.

Okoi noted that the oil company had yet to engage the community on NOSDRA’s recommendation to divert the river to access the leak point.

He expressed concerns that constructing a dam to divert the river could disrupt the navigability of the River Nun.

“This recommendation by NOSDRA is a major concern for us. How will boats carrying goods, merchandise, and essential items navigate? SPDC must consider these concerns and ensure its operations are carried out with a human touch.

“Look at what we have been going through since mid-February, yet the company has not provided any form of support despite the impact of the spill,” Okoi said.

Sources in the Obololi community told NAN that the recovery of spilled crude into plastic tanks is already underway.

SPDC’s spokesperson, Mr Michael Adande, previously told NAN that the company had shut oil feeds into the leaking pipeline.

Though Adande had pledged to provide updates on relief, remediation, and response efforts, but has yet to do so.(NAN)