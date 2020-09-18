Oil rises after OPEC warn members to stick to quotas

Oil prices rose for a fourth day in a row on Friday, putting crude on track for a weekly gain of about 10 per cent, after Saudi Arabia pressed allies to stick to production quotas and banks, including Goldman Sachs, predicted a supply deficit.

Brent crude was up 18 cents at $43.48 a barrel by 0756 GMT while U.S. oil futures rose 17 cents to $41.14.

Both contracts are set for their strongest weekly gains since early June after Hurricane Sally cut U.S. production while OPEC and its allies laid out steps to address market weakness.