Oil prices slip on potential return of Libyan output; Gulf storm supports

Oil prices fell on Monday on the potential return of output from Libya as rising coronavirus cases also added to worries about global demand, although a tropical storm heading for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico limited losses.

Brent crude was down 33 cents or 0.8 per cent at $42.82 a barrel by 0645 GMT, while U.S. crude was down 38 cents or 0.9 per cent to $40.73 a barrel.

Workers at Libya’s major Sharara field have restarted operations, two engineers working there said, after National Oil Corporation announced a partial lifting of force majeure.

But it was still unclear when production might restart.