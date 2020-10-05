Oil prices rebound 2% on Trump’s health, Norway strike escalation

Oil prices rose more than two per cent on Monday, lifted by comments from doctors for U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting he could be discharged from hospital as soon as Monday.

This is just a few days after his positive coronavirus test sparked widespread alarm.

Trump’s health update eased political uncertainty in global markets, pushing Brent up to $40.10 a barrel by 0613 GMT, gaining 83 cents or 2.1 per cent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $37.94 a barrel, up 89 cents or 2.4 per cent.