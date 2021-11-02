Oil prices mixed ahead of OPEC meeting

November 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Oil traded mixed in choppy trade on Tuesday after a survey showed chain bottlenecks and logistical problems sent input costs soaring and curtailed Eurozone manufacturing growth month.

The downside, if any, was limited after a Reuter’s survey suggested increase in OPEC’s oil output in October was short the rise planned under a deal with allies, due to involuntary outages and limited in some smaller producers.

Brent crude futures for January delivery were little changed at 84.72 dollars a barrel, up earlier gains.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December settlement were down 0.3 per cent at 83.77 dollars a barrel.

Analysts say that oil have further headroom to rise in the short as demand recovers from the worst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for crude oil is expected to rise as winter approach.

At the same time, was expected to remain the same due to OPEC’s cautious approach to boosting output.

The alliance is expected to stick to the gradual, monthly production increases 400,000 bpd at its next meeting, for Thursday.(dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,