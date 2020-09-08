Oil prices fall on demand fears as U.S. summer driving season ends

Also weighing on the market is the upcoming maintenance season for U.S. refineries, which could cut crude demand by 1.5 million to two million barrels per day, he said.

WTI and Brent have dropped out of the ranges they were in throughout August, with WTI now below $40 after having traded around $42 for most of the month.

Brent has dropped from around $45.

The market had been helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, which has since rebounded slightly.

“This follows on from worrying signs of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world.