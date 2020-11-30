Oil prices drop as OPEC+ struggles to reach production agreement

Oil prices fell on Monday as markets reacted to reports that major producers disagree on how much oil to pump in the coming months.

European Brent oil intermittently dropped below 46 dollars per barrel, around 2 dollars lower than on Friday.

The U.S. benchmark crude oil brand West Texas Intermediate briefly fell below 44.50 dollars.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a Russia-led group of allied producers, jointly known as OPEC+, are conducting online talks on Monday and Tuesday to discuss whether to prolong the current production curbs.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hurt global energy demand and oil prices earlier this year, OPEC+ decided in April to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), reducing global supply by 10 per cent.