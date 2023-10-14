Oil/Gas: RusselSmith obtains NUPRC’s approval for 3D manufacturing solution approval

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has granted RusselSmith approval to deploy its industrial non-metallic additive manufacturing solution in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mr Gbenga Komolafe, who disclosed this on Saturday in Lagos, said that the additive manufacturing solution from RusselSmith utilises advanced 3D printing technology.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RusselSmith is an integrated energy solutions provider with a focus on technology solutions for asset integrity management, oilfield management, smart manufacturing and sustainable energy.

Komolafe said that the technology would produce fully functional and corrosion-resistant industrial components locally, in a fraction of the time that it would take oil and gas companies to order such parts through traditional supply chain methods.

“It offers significant time savings and cost savings, in addition to substantially reducing companies’ carbon footprints and making their operations more efficient.

“Additive manufacturing is a rapidly evolving space, and the technology has the potential to solve many of the supply chain challenges in Africa.

“The continent has a significant number of industries that use heavy machinery in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, medicine, and transportation, and relies on part manufacturers across the world,” he said.

According to him, in partnership with Roboze, the renowned provider of Industrial 3D Printing systems, RusselSmith’s manufacturing solution is a response to prevailing supply chain challenges in the region.

He said that the RusselSmith’s solution was also intended to help advance manufacturing in Nigeria through technology innovation, digitising the supply chain by leveraging additive manufacturing technology to optimises production processes.

Speaking on the approval, RusselSmith’s CEO, Mr Kayode Adeleke said, “This is a new milestone in the Nigerian energy sector, and we are excited to be leading the charge in industrial 3D manufacturing.

“We are also proud that the NUPRC has once again exhibited its role in the industry as not just a regulator, but a facilitator of business in Nigeria.

“We are building the foundation for a digital supply chain across Africa, and this is just the beginning.

“With this approval, our non-metallic additive manufacturing solution is now operational and available to service the needs of the Nigerian market.”

In his remarks, Mr Alessio Lorusso, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roboze said that the RusselSmith’s additive manufacturing solution utilises high-performance materials such as super polymers and composites to produce finished parts.

Lorusso said that these finished parts were less susceptible to material degradation and corrosion.

“Super polymers are ideal for diverse applications because they can endure extreme conditions without compromising their functionality and desirable properties.

“We at Roboze are proud to be associated with this innovative development.

“The approval by the NUPRC for the use of this additive manufacturing technology is a significant step forward for Nigeria’s energy sector in embracing digitalisation.

“We are fully committed to supporting our partner, RusselSmith, with our expertise and global network to ensure the success of this solution,” he said.

Lorusso said that with its extensive technical capabilities and access to Roboze’s wealth of experience and its global 3D Parts Network, RusselSmith was set to accelerate the development of best practices for industrial 3D printing in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

NAN also reports that RusselSmith has a history of delivering maintenance and inspection solutions to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and in other parts of Africa.

As a member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), it is taking the lead in developing industrial 3D manufacturing solutions in Nigeria and driving a sustainable manufacturing revolution in Africa while building the foundation for a digital supply chain across the continent. (NAN)

