Oil, Gas Conference to solve challenges in energy transition, says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) expressed optimism that the country would soon find a solution the challenges of energy transition in the country.
Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream, NNPC, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye said this the sidelines of the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference in Abuja.

Tombomieye said government and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry had intensified effort find solution how the country would move from transit fuel other areas that were of lower carbon credit.


“The expectation this conference is that we need to know where the challenges are because currently, having challenges in terms of energy transition.


“So, what do we do beyond now moving from transit fuel to other areas that are of lower carbon credit.


“To this end, our expectation is that should fully participate in all the aspect of the oil and gas industry and add value not just to the Nigerian economy economy all over the world.”


Speaking at the same fora, Mr Patrick Obah, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), said government was undeterred to promote local content practice in the oil and gas industry even in difficult circumstances.


Obah noted that efforts had been made board to
bring succour to local companies that needed financial support to deliver services to their clients.


He explained that among other things, the succour provided veritable avenue for the companies to make policy inputs in Federal Government’s realisation of gas utilisation in Nigeria.


“Our strategy is to ensure that did not slow down the growth of local content in Nigeria.


“The NCDMB’s 10-year strategic roadmap is targeted at increasing the local content at 70 per cent within 10 years from 2017.


creating 300,000 jobs to push the effect of behind us and retain 14 million dollars out of the annual 20 million dollars fund.


“This is to increase activities in the manufacturing and marine industry and so on by 2027,” Obah said.


He added that NCDMB had a role of impacting on gas value chain working-group and made them to understand the importance of gas to be utilised in the industralisation process in the country.


“We impacted on them the role of gas in the development of our key sectors and support to economic development,” he added. (NAN)

