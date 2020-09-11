Oil extends losses as stockpile rise amid weakening demand

Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday, pressured by a surprise rise in U.S. stockpiles as the coronavirus pandemic continues to erode demand for fuels.

Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.5 per cent at $39.88 a barrel by 0337 GMT, after falling nearly two per cent on Thursday.

U.S. crude dropped 14 cents, or 0.4 per cent to $37.16 a barrel, having fallen two per cent in the previous session.