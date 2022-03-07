Oil coy expresses interest in NIPP plants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has expressed interest to participate in the acquisition of power plants for sale by the Federal Government.

The Managing Director of NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari said this when he visited the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in Abuja.

A statement issued on Monday by Ibeh Chidi, Head, Public Communications, BPE, quoted Kyari as saying “the company has the requite expertise and experience to participate actively in Nigeria’s power sector.

“As an oil company and enabler organisation, NNPCL is determined to boost power generation and supply to Nigerian homes.

“This can be achieved through increased investment hence it had signed a contract with China Machinery Engineering Company (CME) and General Electric, (GE) to provide 50 Mega Watts of electricity to Maiduguri,’’ Kyari said.

According to him, the management of NNPCL is determined to run the organisation efficiently and profitably for the benefit of the shareholders.

“Hence, it plans to engage in activities that would generate funds, and for the power sector, NNPCL is a partner of choice”.

According to him, the organisation is ready to collaborate with the BPE after the audit of some of its assets for the sale and divestment of those assets.

Kyari said that the planned audit would be carried out by renowned and reputable audit firms.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of BPE, Mr Alex Okoh, said that NNPCL had indicated interest in the acquisition of some Nigeria Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs).

He said that there would be a level playing ground to compete with other bidders.

Okoh also said that the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) would be notified of the desire by the NNPCL to bid for the NIPP plants. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

