Oil and gas oil communities applaud Buhari for giving them PIA

By Haruna Salami

Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for being the only leader that has actualized their dream by signing into law the Petroleum industry Act (PIA).

Paramount ruler of Nembe Kingdom Edmond Dakoru, spoke at the weekend during the official commissioning of the Abuja Liaison office of the HOSTCOM.

Speaking through his representative Erenghotie Ansley-Thomas Esq, he thanked the present administration for the (PIA), efforts of which he said previous administrations had frustrated.

“For a government to sign the PIA, which happens to be an improved version of what started in the past deserves our commendation. It takes the political will and commitment on the part of government and the drivers of that sector to be able to do that because several efforts have been frustrated several times”.

“For those who are not aware of how previous efforts were frustrated may not see what good we have received by the enactment into law of the PIA, Ansley-Thomas said the PIA has “principles set out for the protection of the environment, principles set out to address issues of Host Communities (HOSTCOM).

However, he expressed fear that any piece of legislation, no matter how well intentioned those who enacted it may be, until those saddled with the responsibility of operating it or giving expression to it come in tandem wit the spirit of the law, they may only be driving the letter, which could be compromised or sabotaged, as we have seen in so many cases.

“As much as we have a very robust legislation, it is important for HOSTCOM and other stakeholders to collaborate on how to enforce or to insist on the implementation of the PIA”.

On his part the National President of HOSTCOM, His Highness, Chief Benjamin Style Tamaranebi requested the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Health, Safety, Environment and Community of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and other relevant MDAs to use the earnest powers of their good offices to incorporate HOSTCOM’s budgetary provisions in their budgetary provisions by partnering with the Commission and Authority for Environmental intelligence gathering and data collation.

He also requested that HOSTCOM be provided with every project draft of environmental impact assessment (EIA) to ensure the effective implementation of Sustainable Development processes, adding “HOSTCOM should be allowed to monitor every project from inception to commissioning.

Engr. Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Safety, Environment and Community (HSEC) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) assured HOSTCOM that the Federal Government has a firm commitment to end gas flaring.

Towards this end, he said “Nigeria has adopted gas as a transition energy”, adding that “the gas master plan, which has Ajaokuta-Kaduna gas pipeline will make “gas flaring go down and take it to where it will be useful”.

Lamorde was represented by Abdurrahman Abiodun, Head Environmental Sustainability and HOSTCOM if NMDPRA.

Other demands made by the President HOSTCOM include HOSTCOM be given the opportunity to participate and assist in providing environmental field management plan from field to field basis as well as participate in ensuring building cryogenic plants on build, operate and own (BOO) basis in order to strategically end gas flaring.

He also wants payment of gas flare funds, and its remittance to be made to HCDT on project development and investment basis for Community sustainable development.