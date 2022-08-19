Oil and Gas Free Zones: Kaura Pledges Support to Operators

Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura has pledged his commitment to supporting free zones operators in Nigeria in order to sustain investments in the zone.

Senator Kaura made the pledge, Thursday, during a visit to the Oil and Gas Free Zones in Lagos, aimed at familiarizing with the stakeholders, while also conducting an on-the spot assessment of the facilities in the zones.

“The Oil and Gas Free zones Authority under my administration is committed to providing adequate support for investors and operators in the Oil and Gas Free Zones. I assure you that the Authority will continue to provide solutions to the challenges of operators in the zone in order to boost the nation’s economy.”

Speaking during the visit, Managing Director, EKO Support Services (ESS), Seni Edu said willing and potential investors had been identified, even as he made a case for the expansion of the ESS facility.

Adding his voice, Managing Director, Bestaf Maritime Industrial Oil and Gas Free Zone, Otunba Jibrin, commended the OGFZA helmsman for his support to the free zone operators, assuring him of collaboration.

Highlights of the visit were meetings with the Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, D.C. Badmus, as well as players and Free Zones investors; on the spot assessment of facilities, among others.

Senator Kaura’s delegation include: Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, Golda Ukomadu; Deputy General Manager, Trade & Investment, Adamu Kontagora and General Manager, Operations and Technical Services, Adekunle Ajayi.

Others were: Head of Legal, Obi Agusiobu, Technical Assistant to the Managing Director, Amin Shuaibu, Acting General Manager, OGFZA Regional Office, Lagos, Jamil Bashir; Hamza Ladan, Yasinu Kaura, Munir Sada and Chief Security Officer, Kampa Yahaya.

The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority is the national regulatory agency supervising the operation of the oil and gas free trade zones in Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

