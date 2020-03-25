OIII3Bank debuts in Dubai, begins operation in April

All is set for OIII3 Bank to kick-start operation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in April 2020.

OIII3 Bank – a global brand – is an alternative, honest and transparent banking system, running alongside the current financial stream based in London/UAE, whose role is mostly to open new opportunities in Emerging Countries (EC), leading the way to Green Blockchain expansion, facilitating the unification of emerging countries – offering real trading opportunities to all Emerging Countries (EC) by the use of a Simplified Regulatory framework (SRF) – promoting EC’s leadership in Green circular economy.

A subsidiary of a conglomerate under Fintech Corporation of London founded by Ms. Hanifa Azri, OIII3 Bank is designed to be the voice of emerging countries. As OIII3 Bank offers innovative financial products so it is conscious of the green environment and planet safety.

Ms. Hanifa Azri is a trained lawyer, a regulator expert and a banking regulator who has worked over the years to identify the light at the end of the tunnel. And here she comes with this unique brand. She is ably assisted by her Vice President, Prof. Christopher O. Boyejo.

Ms. Hanifa Azri believes very strongly that the African markets holds a central key to the emerging countries’ economies along with the other countries in the Asian and Middle East markets. She is holding so much up to her chest. She certainly holds the ace along with her unique team.

According to the Chairman OIII3 Bank Ms. Hanifa Azri:”We are contributing to the world especially emerging countries in Africa. We are creating a unique green blockchain model such that we are the voice of Emerging Countries – OIII3 bank for the people.

“We’re offering innovative financial products and the assurance that your investments are 100% for the safety of the planet. Africa has not only created history but it is demonstrating how it can resolve major issues with peace and happiness.”