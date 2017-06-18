Preparations are ongoing at the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene the 44th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) which will be hosted in the Cote d’Ivoire capital, Abidjan, on 10-11 July 2017.

The 44th CFM will be held under the theme: “The Role of Youth, Peace and Development in a World in Solidarity.” Some of the prominent issues that will top the agenda of the conference include countering terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia and the latest developments in the regional and international scenes, particularly the Palestinian question and the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Afghanistan.

The Council will also discuss the humanitarian situation in a number of countries, particularly, Somalia, Nigeria, and countries of the Lake Chad Basin as well as the humanitarian and political situation in the Central African Republic.

The foreign ministers will also deliberate on the situation of Muslim communities in the non-OIC Member States, particularly the Rohingya in Myanmar and Muslims in the Philippines and Thailand.

There will be meetings of the OIC Contact Groups on Muslims in Europe and on Jammu and Kashmir which will be held on the sidelines of the conference.

The session will also discuss the latest developments at the economic, cultural, and social and media fields, in addition to the domains of youth and women, science and technology, as well as the ongoing efforts to implement the OIC-2025 Ten-Year Programme of Action.