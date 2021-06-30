Ohuabunwa, Keyamo, Babaeko, Others Grace YES International Magazine’s 10th Anniversary

…Advice On Business Success

YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, one of Nigeria’s leading and most respected celebrity journals recently turned ten. The event which attracted the creme de la creme of Nigeria’s business, politics, show business and the corporate world, took another look at entrepreneurship and the path to economic sustainability.

The 10th Year Anniversary Lecture which had as Guest Speaker, Mr. Steve Babaeko, a distinguished advertising practitioner also played host to other eminent Nigerians like Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, former Managing Director and Chairman of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals; Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State, Labour and Employment; Apostle Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly Church; Lady of Songs, Ms Onyeka Onwenu; ace broadcaster and owner of Biscon, Prince Bisi Olatilo; veteran Nollywwod producer and actor, Mr. Okechukwu Ogujiofor; top advertising practitioner, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi; renowned broadcaster, Mr. Femi Sowolu, CEO of Encomium Weekly; Mr. Kunle Bakare; CEO/Founder, BHM Group, Mr. Ayeni Adekunle; gifted comedian and compere, Mr. Koffi Idowu Nuel and other distinguished Nigerians from different walks of life.

For two hours, the guests brainstormed on progress and sustainability as major issues in the art of building a business. What they all had in common all through the sessions was the fact that success does not just happen. For them, success is a product of planning, thinking, patience, dedication and courage. They warned that for a business or even a country and her people to be truly successful, they must change their attitude and work with purpose for the ultimate prize.

Babaeko, who spoke robustly on enterprise and his experience in the marketing communication world, canvassed for focus and determination. He recognized Nigeria’s enormous potentials, but also acknowledged the fact that our country is a very difficult place to do business for obvious reasons. He provided insight and drew attention to many possibilities. No doubt, he did justice to his lecture topic: Running a Successful Business in Nigeria – My Experience. Specifically, he urged all entrepreneurs “to stay the course, be patient and never allow anybody to push you out.”

On his part, Ohuabunwa, a pharmacist and industrialist took time to address Nigeria’s realities and what is needed to return Nigeria to the path of growth. He argued that business is a risk-taking venture, but admitted that there is always something good to look forward to after the risk. He asked: how do we get Nigeria to be an economic competitive country? Above all, he called on Nigeria’s leaders to create the right atmosphere to attract investments, both local and international.

According to him, the economy cannot perform unless there are investments. He therefore congratulated Azuh Arinze for creating an investment that generates jobs and wealth. And again for being able to sustain same for ten years now.

In response to Ohuabunwa’s position on employment and wealth creation, the Guest Speaker, Chief Festus Kayamo, called for a change of attitude because the business environment is also changing. Therefore, people must be dynamic. He equally called on young people to be patient and to remember that the first money they make should be re-invested rather than buying expensive cars and renting big houses.

For Azuh Arinze, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, there could not have been a better time to thank God and those who stood by him in the last ten years. He appreciated his benefactors who were on hand to celebrate with him and his team. He also acknowledged his modest efforts in the last ten years as a publisher.

“YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine is a dream come true”, he had begun. Before adding: “It is also gratifying to note that I have had a productive and awe-inspiring ten years experience…No doubt, I am happy for everything. But

there is the emotional side to my happiness and adventure in publishing and this is instructive…Anytime I remember how I left my job as the editor of Encomium Magazine, one of Nigeria’s leading celebrity journals for the unknown, I am always intensely touched…Nevertheless, we are grateful to God for keeping us…”

