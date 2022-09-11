Ohaneze Ndigbo seeks reconciliation, unity as Ossai takes over in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Ohaneze Ndigbo has ended the leadership crisis rocking its Lagos State chapter, with the formal inauguration of the new leadership, led by Mr Sunday Ossai.

The new Chairman, Ossai, was presented his certificate alongside other elected members by a Chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Kalu Onuma at a ceremony in Lagos on Saturday.



Onuma urged the new executive to remain united and carry everybody along in its activities in the state.



He said there was need for total reconciliation and unity in the Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos state chapter.



Speaking, Ossia said the inauguration had settled all credibility issues of the group in Lagos state, after a protracted delay before the election.



He vowed to end the disunity in the body and give every Igbo in the state a sense of belonging by first reconciling all aggrieved parties.



Toward their empowerment, he promised to “register all Igbo businesses in a way that Ohaneze becomes their marker.”



According to him, every successive Ohaneze tenure comes with its distinctiveness, achievements, innovations, new partnerships and continuity toward developing, sustaining and enhancing the ideals of Ohaneze Ndigbo, with much emphasis on the welfare, peace and unity of Ndigbo.



“Today, the much awaited journey toward the total emancipation of Ndigbo in Lagos state has commenced. I stand before everyone seated here to pledge my loyalty, commitment and selflessness as the servant-leader of the new face of Ohaneze Lagos state.”



He pledged firm support to the government and people of the state, and to mend the disunity which he said, the past administration of the group brought about due to concerns that were not in the overall interest of Ndigbo.



Ossai further appealed to every Igbo to return to the fold and join hands to serve Ndigbo in Lagos state , stating: “In this administration, the common interest of Igbo shall be our collective achievement.



“We shall ensure that the interest of the Igbo shall be protected in our host-state and communities as long as our people stand firmly in honesty, love and hard work.



“To this effect, I have painstakingly, after due consultations, created as a matter of urgency, what I consider the most important committee that will reposition and redirect the focus of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos state in line with my ardent desire to leave a remarkable and indelible legacy for future adiministrations.”



He commended Ohaneze and all whose efforts ensured “a credible and successful election without any form of acrimony.”

Concerning the focus of the association, Ossai clarified that “Ohaneze Ndigbo is a socio-cultural group, it is apolitical.”



Speaking, Mr Joe Igbokwe, APC chieftain and Special Adviser to the Lagos state government on Drainage and Water Resources, said that all Igbo sons and daughters worldwide were automatic members of the Ohaneze.



Igbokwe, who said Ohaneze remained an apex body for all Igbos, explained the nature of the crisis that existed in the Lagos state chapter as “a little problem in leadership.



“Normally, we don’t get involved in the process, but Ohaneze constitution says that the tenure is four years, after which you go.



“But somebody says he wants a second term, so, it brought about crisis and confusion. We are here to conclude the matter.”



He said that going forward, “the next thing is reconciliation – those who said they want to continue in office, those who have been alienated – we want to bring back everybody.



“It’s a huge population. It’s a complex issue but we are dealing with it. The next thing is how to bring unity

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

