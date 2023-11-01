Ohaneze mourns former Union Bank Chairman, Dr Kalu. U. Kalu

By Alex Enebeli

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has expressed shock over the passing on of the former Chairman of Union Bank Plc and a chieftain of Ohanaeze, Dr Kalu Uke Kalu at 88.

The group described Kalu as an Igbo titan, a pathfinder, visionary, erudite scholar, board room guru and financial consultant who died in his home in Enugu.

Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

According to Ogbonnia, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, was heart-broken on hearing the sad news from the family.

He said the Igbo Leader recounted the countless interventions of Kalu at various critical junctures, with wise counsel, in the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular and the Igbo nation in general.

Ogbonnia said Iwuanyanwu reminisced on his calm, thoughtful, cerebral mien and candour, his articulate and his dispositions for peace and sacrifice for the Igbo nation.

“The Ohafia Igbo extraction has not only recorded exploits in commerce and industry; it is also home to the famous Igbo war dance and several cerebral moderate, Marxist and stubborn intellectuals.

“Elder Kalu ranks high amongst the Ohafia intelligentsia, who have made their marks in Nigerian and world affairs,” he said.

On behalf of all the structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Iwuanyanwu commiserates with the immediate and extended family of Elder Kalu; and urges them to accept with serenity the inevitable end of all mortals.

“While we prepare for a befitting farewell, we ask the Almighty to grant the soul of Elder Dr. K Uke Kalu an eternal rest in his bosom,” Ogbonnia prayed.

Kalu was born on February 22, 1935 at Isiugwu, Ohafia, Abia State and attended the Duke Town Secondary School, Calabar.

He also attended the Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar; and Kings College, the University of Durham, Newcastle.

Kalu served in different capacities as a Lecturer and Acting Head, Department of Finance, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN); Acting Head, Department of Accountancy, Faculty of Business Administration ( UNN).

In the Banking and Finance Industry, Kalu served as a Director, African Continental Bank (ACB) Ltd; Director, Development Finance and Investment Company Limited, Imo State.

Others are the Chairman, Financo Insurance Brokers Company, Imo State; Director, Magnum Trust Bank Limited; Chairman, Board of Directors, Union Bank of Nigeria; amongst several others. (NAN)

