Ohanaeze urges S/East govs, security agencies to end insecurity in Igboland

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged South-East governors and security agencies to redouble efforts to end insecurity in the region.

The group made the call in a communique issued at the end of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Retreat, with the theme “Ako Bu Ije”, signed by its National Secretary, Amb. Okey Emuchay, and National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Wednesday in Enugu.

The communique noted that insecurity in the Southeast was a major hindrance to the development of the region and urged the southeast governors, security agencies and civil society organisations to redouble efforts in the security sector.

It added that the general consensus was that the provision of security would unlock our great potentials, especially in agriculture.

The retreat also harped on the capacity of Ndigbo for self-sufficiency in food production and urged the Igbo Governors to key into the vision as well as ensure tight security in the region to earn the confidence of intending investors.

According the communique, the retreat resolved to intensify its drive for the unconditional release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It noted that Ndigbo had enormous human and natural potentials to initiate a “made-to-fit” regional development agenda that aligns with the current global reality.

“We also observed that Ndigbo have not exploited the opportunistic media space to identify the power centres in the region and galvanizing them for collective action.

“The various specialized Ohanaeze Committees were therefore urged to swing into action to ensure the realization of the new Igbo agenda in sync with 21st Century socio-economic realities,” it said.

It said the Igbo leaders emphasized the imperative of collaboration between Ohanaeze leadership and Igbo Governors for the realization of Ala-Igbo Transformation Agenda.

The communique further said Igbo leaders endorsed the proposed N10 billion Endowment Fund from Igbos in Diaspora to give Ohanaeze a reasonable degree of financial stability. (NAN)

By Alex Enebeli