Ohanaeze Ndigbo, UK, lauds Iwuanyanwu’s choice, emergence as president-general

By Emmanuel Afonne

Mrs Aqueen Ibeto, Chairperson Ohanaeze Ndigbo, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, has described the choice of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide as a blessing to the entire Igbo race.

Ibeto stated this in a congratulatory message, signed on Thursday by the Media Consultant, Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK/Northern Ireland, Ms Asa Blessing-Chijekwu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Her message comes just days after Iwuanyanwu was unanimously endorsed as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide during a meeting in Enugu on Sunday of the “Ohanaeze Imeobi”, the highest decision making of the group.

“Time has come for Igbo sons and daughters at home and abroad to come together to chat the way forward through the new Ohanaeze helmsman, in a united Nigeria,” Ibeto said.

Iwuanyanwu was chosen as the new President-General of Ohanaeze and presented to Gov. Hope Uzodinma early last month following the death of Prof. George Obiozor in late December 2022.

The National Executive Council of the group had directed the people of Imo to find a credible replacement for Obiozor based on doctrine of necessity.

Ibeto, therefore, described Iwuanyanwu as a man with many parts, noting that his political tact and sagacity were testament to the quality of leadership he would inject into Ohanaeze.

“We urge you sir, to focus on collaborating with the diaspora arm of Ohanaeze Worldwide to see how we can forge a common front for the good and future of our children.

“By the grace of God, your wealth of experience will be brought to bear in the discharge of your duties as we chart a course for a successful future for every Igbo man in UK.

“This appointment is coming at a critical time in the history of our country and Igbo people after the concluded 2023 general election where an Igbo man, Mr Peter Obi, made a significant impact through Labour Party.

“We therefore congratulate you believing that with your capacity and political sagacity over the years, you will bring your wealth of experience to bear,” Blessing-Chijekwu quoted Ibeto as saying.

It would be recalled that Iwuanyanwu held many public offices, including Board Chairman, Federal Road Maintenance Agency; Board Chairman, Nigerian Investment Promotion and founding Chairman, Raw Materials Research and Development Council of Nigeria.

Other positions he held include Chairman, National Productivity Merit Award; Chairman, Nigerian Sports Development Council; Founding Chairman, Nigerian National Lottery; Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital Igbobi, Lagos; Pro-Chancellor, University of Calabar, Cross River State.

Iwuanyanwu founded over 20 limited liability companies including Hardel & Enic Construction Ltd; Champion Newspapers; Oriental Airlines and Oriental Shipping Lines Ltd. (NAN)