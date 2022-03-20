Ohanaeze Ndigbo felicitates with Ugwuanyi @58

By Joy Mbachi

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has joined numerous relatives, friends and admirers to felicitate with Governor of Enugu, Chief Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, as he attains 58 years of age on March 20,

This is contained in a statement by Chief Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.

He described Ugwuanyi as an illustrious son of the state, indicating that Ohaneze Ndigbo has followed Ugwuanyi’s life trajectory with keen interest and admiration.

“Both at the St Theresa’s College, Nsukka, and the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, Ugwuanyi had shown profound signs of greatness.

“In the Insurance industry, he attained the topmost echelon, and at the Nigerian National Assembly, he warmed the hearts of his constituents and garnered sufficient goodwill that propelled him to the Lion Building, Enugu,” he said.

Ogbonnia said that Ugwuanyi has since his assumption of office as the governor, carved a niche for himself as a man of peace.

“He is a Christian of New Testament disposition; compassionate, allergic to delusion, and megalomania,” he added.

Ogbonnia noted that perhaps, due to his modest background, Ugwuanyi exudes disarming humility, empathy, charity, and benevolence.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo notes with immense admiration that, as the 2023 general elections gain momentum, Enugu State stands out among the other states in Nigeria, in terms of very delicate management of persons of diverse political and ideological persuasions,” the statement said.

Ogbonnia said that Ugwuanyi’s open sesame enables all the major political gladiators of Enugu State to relate harmoniously and exchange views under one umbrella.

“This is an unprecedented Enugu phenomenon; a unique and amazing dimension in political geometry where two or more parallel lines meet.

“The ripple effect of the Ugwuanyi social paradigm is the characteristic Enugu peaceful ambiance which has attracted residential buildings, students and cash inflow by eminent Igbos from other states.

“Apart from the revenue derivatives, Enugu is fast becoming a megacity as a result of enormous human influx.

“Ohanaeze salutes this great patriotic Nigerian, a moral edifice, democracy archetype, consensus builder, unassuming persona, rural infrastructural exponent and beacon of greatness,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

