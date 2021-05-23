The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has facilitated elder statesman and leader, Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, on his 94th birthday.

Prof. George Obiozor, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, an apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

According to Obiozor, Ohanaeze is highly delighted to join your numerous admirers both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to felicitate you on the auspicious occasion of your 94th birthday.

“It has pleased the Almighty to reward you for the invaluable services you have rendered to the good people of Nigeria at the various stages of your life.

“In your track record of accomplishments, you have displayed empathy, selflessness, kindness, courage, philanthropy and upright dispositions.

“You have demonstrated consistency, charismatic inter-ethnic relations, sacrifice, heroism and candour.

“One of the most cherished of your enviable leadership qualities is the exceptional courage of your innermost convictions and the ability to speak truth to power,’’ Obiozor said.

The Ohanaeze boss, however, prayed for good health and long life for the elder statesman.

“We pray you live long to harvest the fruit of your lofty dreams for a united, stable and prosperous Nigeria,’’ he added. (NAN)

