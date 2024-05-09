Ogwashi-Uku dam will serve 60 communities in Delta North – Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta), said that when completed, the Ogwashi-Uku dam would serve 60 communities in the senatorial district of Delta.

Nwoko who said this during an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said plans were ongoing for the construction of a second dam in the senatorial district at Idumuje Ugboko.

He said the dams were initiated to address the problem of water supply and seasonal farming in the district.

According to him, with the two dams in the senatorial district, the problem of water supply has been solved and an opportunity for all round farming through irrigation has been created.

He said the Ogwashi-Uku dam was near completion with the Federal Government completing its side of the project.

The senator said he was in talks with the Delta Government to play its part, by providing a reservoir and water treatment plant to ensure safe water supply to the communities.

Nwoko urged the communities to embrace the project and take advantage of the opportunities it would create when completed.

The senator said he had initiated a motion to step down 100 megawatts of power from the power plant in Okpai in Ndokwa land to improve power supply in the area.

He said the initiative was initiated to address the delay in the supply of electricity to Ndokwa land, and urged the state government to execute the project when the motion was finally passed.

Nwoko said the Federal Government would make a refund for the cost that would be expended by the state government in the step down project. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh