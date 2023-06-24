Ogunewe commiserates with Okorocha over attack on convoy , death of police escort

By Victor Nwachukwu

Maj.-Gen. Lincoln Ogunewe (rtd) has commiserated with Sen. Rochas Okorocha over an attack on his convoy which resulted in the death of one policeman.

Ogunewe, candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo, made the commiserations in a statement which he signed and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convoy of Sen. Okorocha, a former Imo governor, was attacked by unidentified gunmen at Ihube community on the Okigwe-Enugu expressway.

The attack which occurred on Sunday led to the death of a policeman attached to the ex-governor.

Ogunewe described the attack as “deliberate” and “unfortunate” and thanked God for preserving Okorocha’s life.

He described Okorocha as a great leader loved by all who walked on the streets of Imo and entered markets with virtually everyone wanting to shake and hug him and wondered why he would be the target of such an attack.

“ I woke up with the rude shock of the attack on the convoy of Sen. Rochas Okorocha in which a policeman was killed.

“It is rather unfortunate where politics is descending into but I urge him to be strong and to know that God is protecting him.

“ I condemn in very strong terms this attack and I hope that it will not be swept under the carpet no matter how long,” he said.

He prayed God to grant the deceased (policeman) eternal rest and console his friends and family. (NAN)

