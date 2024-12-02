Ogunbote eagerly looking forward to mid-season to invigorate 3SC 

By Olatunde Ajayi

Gbenga Ogunbote, the Head Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), says he is eagerly looking forward to the mid-season break to invigorate his team with a few players.

Ogunbote, while speaking on Sunday in Ibadan after his team defeated Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia 2-0, said the new players would especially be for the attacking department.

“I am waiting for the mid-season so as to make the team stronger,” he stated after the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match day 15 fixture.

The coach said his team had been managing to play its games with just 28 first team players and five young ones since the beginning of the season.

“We pray that by the mid-season we will be able to get more quality legs that will be an addition that will make the team stronger.

“Since there is no way we can register new players now, what we are trying to do is to manage what we have till the mid-season,” he said.

Ogunbote added that the team would however work harder to ensure that 3SC got the maximum three points during their match against Sunshine Stars of Akure in Ijebu-Ode on Dec. 8.

He expressed regrets that his team lost at away against both Ikorodu City FC of Lagos and Remo Stars of Ikenne in recent match days.

“Losing in the first two ‘South-West derby’ games of the season was an unfortunate experience which the team and its fans would not want a re-occurrence.

“Against Sunshine Stars, it is another opportunity to make it right. We will do our best and all we pray for is a level playing ground.

“Once we have a level playing ground, we should be able to make something out of the game.

“We are going to work harder, because we know that Sunshine Stars are not a pushover team. They are another good team in the league.

“So, with no disrespect to any team, we will do our best because it is not going to be too good to lose all our derby games on the road,” the coach said.

He however stated that the club’s target for the 2024/2025 season was still realistic.

“We just played 15 games, and we have about 23 games to go, which is quite a good number to do well in,” Ogunbote said.(NAN)