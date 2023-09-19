Ogun youths demand justice for deceased singer, “Mohbad”

By Yetunde Fatungase

Hundreds of youths took to the streets of Abeokuta on Tuesday in a peaceful protest to demand justice over the mysterious death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad, a signee of Marlian Records Company, died on Sept. 12 in Lagos at the age of 27 years.

Clad in black tee-shirts, the youths began the rally at Panseke area of the Ogun capital city hoisting placards with inscriptions such as: “Justice for Mohbad’’, “Government must arrest `Naira Marley’ ‘’ and `Sam Larry’’ among others.

The cause of Mohbad’s death had been a subject of controversy since the tragic incident.

Some of the protesters told newsmen that police must investigate the cause of the singer’s death and bring culprits to book.

One of them, Ayo Michael said: “we are in pain!! Mohbad must not die in vain. We want government to arrest anyone culpable.’’

Another one, a visibly-angry Mustura Abiola, said: “that boy had a promising future, but his life was cut short.’’

A colleague of the deceased singer, Boye Best urged government to be thorough and transparent in the investigation and ensure that justice is served.

Police in Lagos State already set up a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death of the Mohbad. (NAN)

