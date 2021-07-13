Ogun varsity generates N3.4bn in 6 months, says Vice-Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye in Ogun, Prof. Ganiu Olatunde, says the institution generated more than N3.4 billion revenue between January and June this year.

Olatunde disclosed this while presenting budget performance of the institution before the Ogun House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology, on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Deji Agboola, Olatunde explained that the revenue generated represented 44 per cent of the entire projection for the fiscal year.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the revenue was generated from payment of school fees, acceptance fees and subvention, among others.

Olatunde, however, used the opportunity to assure students that the institution would resolve issues regarding reconciliation of payments with the school in the course of their registration.

He assured that all genuine students would be cleared by the institution.

Also, the house committee commended the management of Institute of Technology, Igbesa, led by its Rector, Dr Funke Akinkurolere, for being the only state-owned institution that won the JAMB merit award as the most compliant institution.

The lawmakers also commended the school for adhering to the principles of standard financial accounting in all its record books.

Similarly, the House Committee lauded the management team of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, led by its Rector, Dr Kolawole Oyeyinka, for high performance in revenue generation.

Oyeyinka, while presenting the budget performance of the institution, said the polythecnic generated more than N799 million within six months.

He said that this represented 95 per cent of the target N835 revenue for the year

Other institutions that appeared before the committee, included Tai Solarin University of Education, which generated N2.53 billion out of its N4.2billion projection.

Abraham Adesanya ICT Institute, Ijebu- Igbo on its part, generated more than N413.6million out of its N708 million targeted revenue. (NAN)

